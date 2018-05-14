TODAY'S PAPER
Seafood restaurant Captree Cove in Bay Shore to be replaced by Tiki Joe's at Captree

Captree Cove Restaurant in Bay Shore, with its

Captree Cove Restaurant in Bay Shore, with its lobster bake, is gone, but a new seafood-centric restaurant will take its place.  Photo Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
The upstairs-downstairs restaurants at Captree in Bay Shore will be getting a fresh look this summer to go with all the fresh fish caught at the venerable state park piers.

Captree Cove, the full-service restaurant that was a 10-year fixture upstairs in the park concession building, has closed. The new upstairs tenant, Tiki Joe’s at Captree, is expected to open with a new menu and look around mid-June.

Tiki Joe’s will be operated by Shoreline Food and Beverage, part of J&B Restaurant Partners Top Flight Foods, LLC, which also runs Long Island’s TGI Fridays and Friendly’s restaurants.

“We’ve created a special menu with several pastas, and four to six fish made differently on a daily basis,” says Joe Vitrano of East Islip, J&B president and CEO.  

The new menu features Long Island seafood classics shrimp cocktail, baked clams, flounder and mussels in white wine sauce.  Entrees range from $16-$23. Lobster rolls will go at market price, Vitrano says.

The grab-and-go downstairs concession will also get a makeover with a new menu serving up the standard fried clams and shrimp along with wraps and pastrami sandwiches. A self-service area will be available for coffee and cappuccino.

Vitrano said a tiki-themed outside bar will be added at dock level near the park picnic tables, for anglers to grab a quick bite before of after shoving off on the party boats.

Fans of Captree Cove can follow its plates of butterfly shrimp and fried calamari to a new waterview location in Bay Shore, minus the Captree Cove name. “We’ll have a similar menu that we had in Captree with the same chef and staff,” says Joseph Rutigliano of Amityville, a partner in S & J Refreshments, Inc.

