The upstairs-downstairs restaurants at Captree in Bay Shore will be getting a fresh look this summer to go with all the fresh fish caught at the venerable state park piers.

Captree Cove, the full-service restaurant that was a 10-year fixture upstairs in the park concession building, has closed. The new upstairs tenant, Tiki Joe’s at Captree, is expected to open with a new menu and look around mid-June.

Tiki Joe’s will be operated by Shoreline Food and Beverage, part of J&B Restaurant Partners Top Flight Foods, LLC, which also runs Long Island’s TGI Fridays and Friendly’s restaurants.

“We’ve created a special menu with several pastas, and four to six fish made differently on a daily basis,” says Joe Vitrano of East Islip, J&B president and CEO.

The new menu features Long Island seafood classics shrimp cocktail, baked clams, flounder and mussels in white wine sauce. Entrees range from $16-$23. Lobster rolls will go at market price, Vitrano says.

The grab-and-go downstairs concession will also get a makeover with a new menu serving up the standard fried clams and shrimp along with wraps and pastrami sandwiches. A self-service area will be available for coffee and cappuccino.

Vitrano said a tiki-themed outside bar will be added at dock level near the park picnic tables, for anglers to grab a quick bite before of after shoving off on the party boats.

Fans of Captree Cove can follow its plates of butterfly shrimp and fried calamari to a new waterview location in Bay Shore, minus the Captree Cove name. “We’ll have a similar menu that we had in Captree with the same chef and staff,” says Joseph Rutigliano of Amityville, a partner in S & J Refreshments, Inc.