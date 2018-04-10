TODAY'S PAPER
Cause Café, known for hiring adults with disabilities, closes in Northport

A burger and fries were among the offerings

A burger and fries were among the offerings at Cause Café in Northport, which has closed. Photo Credit: Cause Café

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
A Northport restaurant known for hiring young adults with autism and other cognitive and developmental disabilities has closed for the third time, and is scouting for a new location.

Owner Stacey Wohl opened the first Cause Café on Route 25A in 2016, inspired in part by her two children, who are on the autism spectrum. She replaced it 10 months later with Our Table restaurant, which had a farm-to-table concept.

In fall 2017, Wohl closed Our Table and reopened Cause Café with a tropical-fusion menu, as well as local wines and craft beers.

Kelsey Nagle, an account executive at The Public Relations and Marketing Group (PRMG), said Wohl is looking to open another location in the area; a prospective location in Kings Park did not ultimately work out. “They are still fulfilling gift basket orders,” wrote Nagle in an email.

Those baskets are available through Our Coffee With a Cause, a nonprofit that Wohl also runs and whose proceeds benefit Our Own Place Charity, also run by Wohl.

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

