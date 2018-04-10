The Cheesecake Spot, which opened in November in Roosevelt Field Mall, has turned out to be the little kiosk that could. It has just opened a second spot at the Walt Whitman Shoppes.

The new location, across from the mall’s Apple Store, is going to be a little different. “We’re going to offer more cheesecakes and hot and cold beverages,” says Ralph Jefferson, whose wife, Laurie, bakes the cheesecakes.

Jefferson says the new location will offer more than the 17 flavors for sale in Roosevelt Field, including a new variety: lemon meringue cheesecake. The red velvet cheesecake — permanent since a successful Valentine’s Day launch — and brownie bottom cheesecake also make the cut to the Walt Whitman spot. Also new on the menu are flavored coffee, tea and hot chocolate.

The prices for the cheesecakes, which are round and come in three regular sizes, remain the same, Jefferson says. The mini, $7.50 to $8.25 depending on flavor, is about four inches across and easily feeds two; the single, $4.25 to $5.25, is the equivalent of a normal slice; “bites,” each enough for about three bites, come three to a package, $8 to $9. Full-sized 9-inch cheesecakes are available by special order and start at $35.

The Cheesecake Spot is located across from The Apple Store at Walt Whitman Shoppes, 160 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station, 631-423-0010.