Chick-fil-A, the Georgia-based chain renowned for its chicken sandwiches, is seeking to open a fourth location on Long Island.

On April 11, the Town of Hempstead Board of Appeals will hear a proposal for a new restaurant at 249-23 Rockaway Blvd. in Woodmere. The vacant building is located in 5 Towns Shopping Center, in the parking lot in front of Lowe’s Home Improvement.

There are currently three Chick-fil-A restaurants on Long Island, in Port Jefferson Station, Commack and Hicksville. Each opened to long lines of customers who had camped in the parking lot the night before in the hopes of being one of the first 100 people to cross the threshold, thereby winning free Chick-fil-A meals every week for a year.

The proposal involves a variance for off-street parking, which has already been approved by the New York State Dept. of Environmental Conservation.

Long Island’s Chick-fil-A locations are at 5184 Nesconset Hwy., Port Jefferson Station, 888-467-8084; 656 Commack Rd., Commack, 631-499-1280; Broadway Commons (formerly Broadway Mall), Hicksville, 516-433-6305; chick-fil-a.com.