In a few months, devotees of Chick-fil-A's fried chicken sandwiches can feed their habits as they trek through Roosevelt Field mall.

The Georgia-based chain will open in the mall's dining district by the end of this year, according to the company.

"We are excited to confirm that we are coming to Roosevelt Field mall in Garden City, with a projected grand opening toward the end of the year. We look forward to sharing additional details as the opening nears," wrote Jackie Jags of Chick-fil-A.

The first Long Island Chick-fil-A opened in Port Jefferson Station in 2015. Two others followed, in Commack and Hicksville. Each opened to snaking lines of customers who had camped in the parking lot the night before in the hopes of being one of the first 100 people to head inside, thereby winning free Chick-fil-A meals every week for a year.

A sign inside Roosevelt Field tipped shoppers off to the chain's arrival. While stand-alone Chick-fil-A locations tend to be 5,000 square feet and decorated in reclaimed wood and subway tile, the Roosevelt Field location will mark the first food-court setting for the chain on Long Island — so it's unclear where campers will gather on the eve of its opening.

Another location is planned for Woodmere later this year.

Long Island’s Chick-fil-A locations are at 5184 Nesconset Hwy., Port Jefferson Station, 888-467-8084; 656 Commack Rd., Commack, 631-499-1280; Broadway Commons (formerly Broadway Mall), Hicksville, 516-433-6305; chick-fil-a.com.