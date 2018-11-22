TODAY'S PAPER
Chiddy's CheeseSteaks opens in Farmingdale

Chiddy's CheeseSteaks in Farmingdale specializes in Philly-style cheesesteaks.

Chiddy's CheeseSteaks in Farmingdale specializes in Philly-style cheesesteaks. Photo Credit: Newsday/Corin Hirsch

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
After launching two successful cheesesteak trucks, Mike Chidester decided to bring his Philly-inspired fare indoors. On Tuesday, he opened a bricks-and-mortar version of Chiddy’s CheeseSteaks in Farmingdale with partners Evan Deitch and Daron Benbenisti.

The little storefront, which takes over Munchie’s Deli, looks as much like a truck as the three men could make it. “My truck customers would always ask me, ‘Could you put a few tables outside so we don’t have to eat in our car?’ ”

Chiddy’s obliged with an ordering counter set into a life-size mural of a truck, complete with tires, canopy and a side-view mirror. Even the floor tiles mimic asphalt.

The menu is virtually identical to the one on the trucks. Classic cheesesteaks are made with rolls “imported” from Philadelphia and slathered with Cheez Whiz.

There are also cheese ”steaks” featuring vegetables and chickens, as well as fresh-cut fries, empanadas, tacos, hot dogs, salads and eggs. Cheesesteaks range from $7 to $11 depending on size and toppings.

Chiddy's two trucks are still available for catering and events. 

Chiddy’s store is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday to 2 a.m.

191 Main St., Farmingdale, 516-927-8770, chiddys.com

