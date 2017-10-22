Here’s hoping a Chinese restaurant can break the curse of 1087 Jericho Tpke. Spicy Home Tasty opened Thursday in the free-standing building that housed a succession of Korean restaurants since 2000: Dory, Sil La Joung, Ko Gu Ryo, Dori and, the last, New Dori, from June 2015 to April 2016. (Hayasaka, a Japanese restaurant, held court here from 1981 until the advent of the first Dory.)
In November, the Asian fusion Gourmet Paradise took over the location, but it lasted only a few months.
The family that owns Spicy Home Tasty said partner Meg Zhang is from Sichuan province, and the menu is full of the hearty, fiery specialties from that region in China’s southwest, among them: hot and spicy fish fillet, beef tendon with carrot and Chengdu-style roast chicken. Sichuan starters include pork belly with sweet chili oil, wontons in chili oil and spicy, crispy cucumber. From the “authentic noodle” roster: dan dan noodles, crystal noodles with pork intestine and spicy beef noodle soup.
Spicy Home Tasty’s menu also features Chinese-American favorites such as sesame chicken, shrimp in lobster sauce, moo shu pork and lo mein.
With the exception of some whole fish dishes, all of the entrees are priced under $17, many under $13. There’s also a weekday lunch special: $8.95 for any one of 22 entrees (mostly Chinese-American) served with soup (hot and sour, corn, egg drop or wonton) and white rice or a spring roll.
Spicy Home Tasty is at 1087 Jericho Tpke., Commack 631-543-8880.
