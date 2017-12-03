TODAY'S PAPER
Chipotle Mexican Grill to open in Patchogue

Chipotle's new Queso dip will be offered at

Chipotle's new Queso dip will be offered at the new Chipotle in Patchogue. Photo Credit: Chipotle

By Jim Merritt  Special to Newsday
Fast-food burrito bowls and build-your-own-tacos are coming to Patchogue.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, the international cafeteria-style chain, opens Dec. 7 at the Waverly Place Shopping center, about a mile from Patchogue’s Main Street.

Patchogue already has about a half dozen full-service, Latin-flavored restaurants such as Toro Tapas & Tequila and Swell Taco, said David Kennedy, executive director of the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce. Kennedy welcomed the addition of a Mexican “fast-food option in the neighborhood.”

To spice up opening day, Chipotle is promising to hand the first 25 customers a free Chipotle T-shirt and a buy-one-get-one coupon — the latter good for a return visit. The restaurant opens at 10:45 a.m., if you want to line up at the door.

Fans of salsa — the dip, not the dance — can at last try Chipotle’s new menu item, queso, the cheese and jalapeno dip introduced in September to less than rave online reviews.

The restaurant will be open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 367 N. Service Rd., Patchogue.

