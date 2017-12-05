TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 54° Good Morning
Overcast 54° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Chopt to open in New Hyde Park

The Mexican Street Corn Caesar Salad at Chopt,

The Mexican Street Corn Caesar Salad at Chopt, which opens in New Hyde Park on Dec. 8. Photo Credit: Chopt / Shay Harrington

By Corin Hirsch  corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A garden grows in New Hyde Park. Or at least a gardenlike salad, topped with golden beets and goat cheese.

Chopt Creative Salad Co. will open a second Long Island location on Marcus Avenue in New Hyde Park on Dec. 8, bringing with it a kaleidoscopic salad bar and 55 seats that include booths, communal tables and a patio. (Its other Long Island branch is located on Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury).

“We’d been looking at New Hyde Park for about 18 months,” said Chopt co-owner Colin McCabe, who with partner Tony Shure opened the first Chopt in Manhattan’s Union Square in 2001.

Since then, the fast-casual chain is grown like kudzu on the basis of a formula of pairing a green, grain or bean base — some of the greens come from Cutchogue’s Satur Farms — with protein and any of dozens of toppings, from cotija cheese to fried onions. Customers also can opt for pre-considered creations such as the Kebab Cobb ($8.19), warm Chicken Tinga grain bowl ($10.29) or the Mexican Street Corn Salad ($10.99) — the latter is part of a rotating cast of “destination” salads drawn from Mexico until Jan. 18.

The New Hyde Park is the 52nd location for the chain; in keeping with each Chopt opening, Dec. 7 is designated Chopt Gives Day, with free salads given to customers in exchange for their donations to Long Island Cares. (The event runs between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 and 7 p.m.)

McCabe adds that the chain is looking at other locations on Long Island, but he wouldn’t specify where.

Chopt is open daily 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and customers can order for pickup via the Chopt app.

Chopt, 1606 Marcus Ave., New Hyde Park. 516-519-8188. choptsalad.com.

By Corin Hirsch  corin.hirsch@newsday.com

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest reviews

Cod is paired with bright lemon sauce and Eatery earns 3 stars with innovative seafood
Iskender kebab comes to the table sizzling in Opulent new Turkish eatery needs to up its game
At Besito in West Islip, pork costilla tacos Mexican chainlet keeps winning formula at third location
Cauliflower cheddar tots are gooey and cosseting, and Gastropub offers oversized portions, erratic service
Meritage Wine Bar in Glen Cove serves a Upbeat wine bar pours, serves with flair
The 42-oz., Vibrant new eatery is one of this year’s best