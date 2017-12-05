A garden grows in New Hyde Park. Or at least a gardenlike salad, topped with golden beets and goat cheese.

Chopt Creative Salad Co. will open a second Long Island location on Marcus Avenue in New Hyde Park on Dec. 8, bringing with it a kaleidoscopic salad bar and 55 seats that include booths, communal tables and a patio. (Its other Long Island branch is located on Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury).

“We’d been looking at New Hyde Park for about 18 months,” said Chopt co-owner Colin McCabe, who with partner Tony Shure opened the first Chopt in Manhattan’s Union Square in 2001.

Since then, the fast-casual chain is grown like kudzu on the basis of a formula of pairing a green, grain or bean base — some of the greens come from Cutchogue’s Satur Farms — with protein and any of dozens of toppings, from cotija cheese to fried onions. Customers also can opt for pre-considered creations such as the Kebab Cobb ($8.19), warm Chicken Tinga grain bowl ($10.29) or the Mexican Street Corn Salad ($10.99) — the latter is part of a rotating cast of “destination” salads drawn from Mexico until Jan. 18.

The New Hyde Park is the 52nd location for the chain; in keeping with each Chopt opening, Dec. 7 is designated Chopt Gives Day, with free salads given to customers in exchange for their donations to Long Island Cares. (The event runs between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 and 7 p.m.)

McCabe adds that the chain is looking at other locations on Long Island, but he wouldn’t specify where.

Chopt is open daily 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and customers can order for pickup via the Chopt app.

Chopt, 1606 Marcus Ave., New Hyde Park. 516-519-8188. choptsalad.com.