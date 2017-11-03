Chef Lubna Habibi’s tender tandoori chicken wings, pakora cheese sticks and Chipotle-esque Bombay Bowls are coming to Long Island’s South Shore this winter.

The owner of Clay Oven, one of the newest additions to Newsday’s Top 100 restaurants, has signed a lease to open the third outpost of halal South Asian restaurant in West Babylon. It joins locations in Smithtown and Hauppauge.

Habibi, who appears in Season 2 of Feed Me TV, said she signed a lease Friday to take over a shuttered Subway sub shop in a strip mall at 1195 Sunrise Hwy.

A trained engineer who traded her degree for a cooking career, Habibi has developed a knack for taking traditional Indian and Pakistani foods of her youth and giving them a vibrant twist that earned her a 2.5 star review earlier this year.

The newest Clay Oven will feature 30 seats and an open kitchen that will allow customers to watch food being cooked in plain view, including the tandoor, a clay oven used to cook breads and meats at more than 900 degrees.

“We’re going to cook right in front of the customers,” Habibi said. She is aiming for a January open.