It has been a suspenseful few months for those passing by the brick building at 12 E. Main St. in Bay Shore. Steadily, a dramatic looking new restaurant has been taking shape there.

On Friday night, Jan. 12, the wait was over: Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar began slinging its first Cuba Libre cocktails and dishing up its mofongo bites.

The year-long renovation of the 1930s-era space, which long held Bay Shore Furriers, was led by owner Anthony Tartaglia and his team; Tartaglia also owns nearby Verde Kitchen & Cocktails.

They’ve created a coppery-toned 50-seat bar and eatery rife with distressed wood and patina, as well as a Caribbean and island-influenced menu of snacks, sandwiches and a few larger plates cooked by executive chef Zachary Rude (also the chef at Verde). Featured are garlicky mofongo bites ($12) of mashed plantains, pork belly, shrimp, criollo spices and culantro (a Caribbean herb also called chadon beni) for $12. A Cubano sandwich is piled with house-cured ham and roast pork, house-cured pickles, melted gruyere and a dark-rum-molasses mustard sauce on medianoche bread, similar to challah, for $14. A lobster roll also makes an appearance.

Befitting its name, Coastal Kitchen also has a 27-foot-long zinc bar and a cocktail menu that includes two daiquiris, including the version popularized by writer Ernest Hemingway — with Havana Club rum, grapefruit and lime juices, and Luxardo maraschino liqueur — as well as another made with Rhum Agricole, aloe and lime juices, “It’s super floral, earthy, funky and a little sweet,” Tartaglia said of the latter. Both daiquiris are $12. Another cocktail — a Cuba Libre with housemade cola — is $11, and a coconut-washed rum Negroni is $14.

Of a dozen draft lines, one is devoted to cold-brewed coffee and another pours a house Coastal Coconut IPA made by Bay Shore’s Destination Unknown Brewing Company. A pool table, shuffleboard, dart boards and jukebox encourage lingering. “We’re trying to be more of a bar than a restaurant,” said Tartaglia.

For now, Coastal Kitchen opens at 11:30 a.m daily, and will stay open until 11 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and “probably 12 or 1,” on Friday and Saturday, Tartaglia said. Saturday brunch will be added soon.

Feed Me Subscribe for restaurant recommendations, recipes and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar, 12 E. Main St., Bay Shore. 631-665-3030. coastalliny.com.