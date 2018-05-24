At the very back of one of Long Island’s most stylish home furnishings shops is one of the Island's most stylish new takeout counters.

Copper Beech opened last summer in Bellport, the brainchild of designer-decorator Thomas O’Brien and his partner Dan Fink. The men not only have an unerring eye for linens, tableware, kitchenware and lighting, but also a refined and global palate. Groceries from around the world--cassoulet in a jar from France, bomba rice from Spain, legumes from Italy--were always in the cards. This year, freshly made salads, sandwiches and baked goods have come into their own, courtesy of co-chefs Stacey Schulz and Allison Person.

Back in the day, the store was home to Wallen’s IGA, and the takeout counter is located precisely where the old deli was. But instead of luncheon meat and coleslaw, the refrigerated case now contains salads made with as much local produce as possible--both Early Girl Farm and Hamlet Organic Garden are just up the road in Brookhaven.

On a recent visit, Schulz and Person had sauteed pearly white Japanese turnips and their greens with some baby bok choy. They made a potato salad with white, red and purple new potatoes enlivened with haricots verts and celery; a Mediterranean tuna salad with Spanish tuna, celery, onions, peppers, capers and vinaigrette; a kale salad with pine nuts and dried cranberries. Another platter overflowed with a vernal pileup of haricots, snap peas, green peas, Marcona almonds and fresh ricotta. There were thick steaks of Faroe Islands salmon, a broccoli-ricotta quiche, sandwiches of turkey, apricot mustard and brie. (Most salads are $15 a pound, sandwiches hover around $12.)

Schulz, who was the guiding pastry light of Northport’s late, lamented Cook’s Scratch Kitchen, has brought her espresso-tinged brownies here, along with assorted scones, cookies, croissants and other pastries. Coffee is from Southdown in Huntington, tea from Clipper Ship (formerly of Northport, about to open in Huntington.)

Schulz and Person also stock a grab-and-go case with ready-to-cook pot pies, soups, cookie dough rolls and more.

The takeout counter is open Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copper Beech is at 133 S. Country Rd., Bellport, 631-286-0202, aerostudios.com/copper-beech