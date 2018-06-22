TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Morning
73° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Coral in East Moriches and other restaurants to try this weekend

Mixed board of cured meats and cheeses, Coral

Mixed board of cured meats and cheeses, Coral Restaurant, East Moriches. Photo Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print

On this first weekend of summer, find a place to celebrate Long Island's sunny season. Here are three candidates.

Coral in East Moriches brings you the flavors of Spain in tapas and more from chef Alex Bujoreanu in a delightful waterfront setting. Recommended: seafood paella; seafood soup; smoked oysters; cheese and cured meat boards; patatas bravas; grilled lobster with corn; grilled rib-eye steak. $$-$$$

Coral, 215 Atlantic Ave., East Moriches, 631-703-3479, coraleastmoriches.com

The Village Raw Bar in Rockville Centre offers a short trip to Cape Cod, fueled by New England favorites. Recommended: raw oysters from East and West Coasts; stuffed and baked quahogs; lobster bisque; New England-style clam chowder; lobster salad roll; the Maine "lobstah" pot; lobster and chorizo hash; "signature juices" and cocktails. $$-$$$

The Village Raw Bar, 88 N. Village Ave., Rockville Centre, 516-678-9888, villagerawbar.com

The Beacon in Sag Harbor gives you sunsets for dessert. This mainstay delivers a very pretty water view. Recommended: tuna tartare; fish tacos; salmon rillettes; pork belly pretzel buns; blackened local tilefish; oven-roasted chicken with braised cipollini onions; halibut baked in parchment; pork chop Milanese; ice cream sandwich. $$$

The Beacon, 8 W. Water St., Sag Harbor, 631-725-7088, beaconsagharbor.com

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Latest reviews

The "smokehouse mac & cheese lasagna," at Dang Endearing new eatery serves over-the-top BBQ
Pan-seared Alaskan halibut swims in with grilled local Italian eatery earns 3 stars with new chef
The lobster salad roll, with lemony mayo, Seafood spot is a contemporary take on a New England fish house
The MB Ramen is chef Marc Bynum's play At new eatery, top LI chef offers his twist on ramen
"Sunday sauce" features pork ribs, sausage, braciola, meatballs, New Italian eatery brings a taste of Naples to LI
Pineapple upside down pancakes are topped with house-made Cheerful brunch spot offers great cocktails, large portions