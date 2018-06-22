On this first weekend of summer, find a place to celebrate Long Island's sunny season. Here are three candidates.

Coral in East Moriches brings you the flavors of Spain in tapas and more from chef Alex Bujoreanu in a delightful waterfront setting. Recommended: seafood paella; seafood soup; smoked oysters; cheese and cured meat boards; patatas bravas; grilled lobster with corn; grilled rib-eye steak. $$-$$$

Coral, 215 Atlantic Ave., East Moriches, 631-703-3479, coraleastmoriches.com

The Village Raw Bar in Rockville Centre offers a short trip to Cape Cod, fueled by New England favorites. Recommended: raw oysters from East and West Coasts; stuffed and baked quahogs; lobster bisque; New England-style clam chowder; lobster salad roll; the Maine "lobstah" pot; lobster and chorizo hash; "signature juices" and cocktails. $$-$$$

The Village Raw Bar, 88 N. Village Ave., Rockville Centre, 516-678-9888, villagerawbar.com

The Beacon in Sag Harbor gives you sunsets for dessert. This mainstay delivers a very pretty water view. Recommended: tuna tartare; fish tacos; salmon rillettes; pork belly pretzel buns; blackened local tilefish; oven-roasted chicken with braised cipollini onions; halibut baked in parchment; pork chop Milanese; ice cream sandwich. $$$

The Beacon, 8 W. Water St., Sag Harbor, 631-725-7088, beaconsagharbor.com