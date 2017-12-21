It may be a harbinger of things to come: Grain bowls will replace glutinous noodles at Farmingdale’s Airport Plaza, where the first Long Island location of the chainlet CoreLife Eatery is to open in early January.

In the same spot where Noodles & Company dished up carbs for four years, until it closed last winter, CoreLife will offer build-your-own bowls based on greens, grains or bone broths.

“There is bread on our menu, but all of our entrees are gluten-free,” said Ryan Monahan, who is opening the franchise at 207 Airport Plaza Blvd. with partners Michael Morash and Michael Stallone. “There is such a demand for this type of food, and little supply.”

CoreLife began as a single eatery in upstate Syracuse. On the menu: bowls of sriracha-ginger steak over arugula with miso-sesame dressing, for instance, or chicken bone broth filled with rice noodles, shredded kale and other veggies.

Prices for bowls will range from about $7.50 to $11.50, said Monahan, and all dressings — as well as drinks like cranberry-cayenne lemonade — are made from scratch.

The 80-seat eatery will open in early to mid-January, with a second location slated for Garden City some time in 2018, said J. Todd Mansfield, company co-founder and executive vice president.

Expect Farmingdale’s CoreLife to open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Feed Me Subscribe for restaurant recommendations, recipes and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.