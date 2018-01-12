A chain that has opened its first Long Island location may have tapped an under served market for grain bowls and bone broth, judging from its opening day lines.

The counter-service, 80-seat eatery opened on Jan. 11 in Farmingdale’s Airport Plaza with a build-your-own menu based around bowls of grains, greens, protein and broth in various combinations, with most costing between $10 and $13.

“We’re obsessed,” said Cameron Daleo of Smithtown, who drove to the opening day of the Farmingdale CoreLife with her boyfriend, Matt Onorato. She became familiar with the chain while attending college in upstate Binghamton. “It’s one of the only healthy places in the [Binghamton] area.”

The chain was started in Syracuse in 2015, and now has two dozen locations around the country.

Ordering a CoreLife bowl can require answering a lot of questions from counter staff — type of grain, toppings and dressing, for instance — but the eatery also has signature bowls.

Among them are tuna poke over quinoa, kale and Napa cabbage ($11.45) and sliced flank steak over purple rice and arugula with roasted vegetables, pickled jalapeños, and Ranch dressing ($12.45).

Like many fast-casual chains, CoreLife has its own app and takes online orders, as well as a bank of self-serve iced teas and juices, including a beet lemonade.

The cafe occupies the space where Noodles & Company closed last year, and is a partnership between franchisees Ryan Monahan, Michael Morash and Michael Stallone. “There is such a demand for this type of food, and little supply,” Monahan told Newsday in December.

CoreLife is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CoreLife Eatery, 207 Airport Plaza Blvd., Farmingdale. 631- 396-0852. corelifeeatery.com