Nearly a year after they shuttered the original Crazy Beans location, Callie and Tim Martino have returned Crabby Melts and Crazy Reubens to the town where it all began five years ago, Miller Place.

The whimsical luncheonette Crazy Beans reopened in a larger Route 25A storefront a few days before Christmas, with 40 or so seats, a lunch counter, signature cherry-red walls covered in artwork, and a menu that ranges from breakfast tacos to quesadillas, wraps and panini.

The opening comes several months later than the Martinos anticipated after closing up shop in January for what they thought would be a smooth move to a larger space down the block. Town of Brookhaven permits took longer than expected, said Callie Martino, 30.

A few days after reopening, though, the place was buzzing on a weekday morning, and Callie Martino sounded relieved that many regulars had returned.

“We’ll never forget the faces of those who supported us from day one,” Martino said.

As Callie Brennan, she opened the first Crazy Beans in Miller Place, in 2012; a year later, she met her future husband, Tim Martino, when he came in for breakfast (their love and business story is printed on the Crazy Beans’ menu).

The pair opened a second Crazy Beans in Stony Brook in 2013, and a third location in Greenport in 2016, with Callie managing the front of house while Tim — a former partner in East Setauket’s East Coast Burrito Co., now closed — oversees all three kitchens.

The menu is anchored in both comfort food and Mexican- and Latin-inflected dishes, from an avocado breakfast wrap ($11) and three iterations of French toast ($11-12) to a Crazy Cuban sandwich of carnitas, smoked ham, pickles, and Swiss layered on sourdough ($11).

When their liquor license comes through, the Martinos plan to serve beer and wine, as well as brunch cocktails, and host open mics a few nights a week (as they did in the original Miller Place location).

For now, Crazy Beans is open daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Crazy Beans, 159-14 Route 25A, Miller Place, 631-403-4954, crazybeansrestaurant.com