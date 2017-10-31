This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 60° Good Afternoon
Few Clouds 60° Good Afternoon
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Creative American spot Whalers opens in Bay Shore

Crabcakes and braised short rib with kimchi rice

Crabcakes and braised short rib with kimchi rice are among the specialties at Whalers. Photo Credit: Whalers

By Peter M. Gianotti  peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Whalers is Long Island’s newest restaurant with a water view.

The American spot with international influences is situated on Maple Avenue in Bay Shore. and looks onto Great South Bay. The formal opening is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 1, but you can dine there now.

American fare is served, but there are some Latin and Asian variations leading to blended cuisines, too.

Desmond Lim, formerly executive chef of Trump SoHo, runs the kitchen. He’s a graduate of the French Culinary Institute and worked with star chefs Michael Mina and Julian Serrano in Las Vegas.

Expect dishes such as braised short rib with kimchi fried rice and a sunny-side-up egg; crabcakes with a Mexican street corn salad, avocado, and Sriracha aioli; a butter-poached lobster roll; crisp fish tacos; miso-roasted salmon; spicy Korean lettuce wraps with chicken, beef, or pork; a tuna poke; braised pork-belly buns; baked clams casino; bucatini alla carbonara; and steak frites made with either strip or skirt steak.

Dinner main courses are in the $16 to $35 range; appetizers, soups, and salads, $6 to $15. At lunch, sandwiches and main courses are $11 to $34. Brunch dishes: $7 to $21.

Whalers is open Monday to Wednesday, 5 to 10 p.m.; Thursday to Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for lunch and 4 to 11 p.m. for dinner; Sunday brunch, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and dinner 4 to 9 p.m. The bar is open from 11:30 a.m. to midnight, Thursday to Saturday.

124 Maple Ave., Bay Shore, 631-647-9300, whalersny.com

By Peter M. Gianotti  peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest reviews

WTF watermelon cocktail, right, with a bowl of ‘Chopped’ chef’s soul food spot finds new home on LI
The overstuffed Maine lobster roll is filled with Seafood spot blends New England, tropical tastes
Roasted eel and smelt roe fried rice at New eatery offers innovative Chinese cuisine
Chicken tostadas are topped with lettuce, salsa fresca LI taqueria is simple, soulful but sometimes uneven
Garlic shrimp are among the tasty, balanced tapas New waterfront spot earns 3 stars for food, view
Classic tonkatsu ramen starts with a pork-bone broth Japanese spot impresses with more than just sushi