Whalers is Long Island’s newest restaurant with a water view.

The American spot with international influences is situated on Maple Avenue in Bay Shore. and looks onto Great South Bay. The formal opening is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 1, but you can dine there now.

American fare is served, but there are some Latin and Asian variations leading to blended cuisines, too.

Desmond Lim, formerly executive chef of Trump SoHo, runs the kitchen. He’s a graduate of the French Culinary Institute and worked with star chefs Michael Mina and Julian Serrano in Las Vegas.

Expect dishes such as braised short rib with kimchi fried rice and a sunny-side-up egg; crabcakes with a Mexican street corn salad, avocado, and Sriracha aioli; a butter-poached lobster roll; crisp fish tacos; miso-roasted salmon; spicy Korean lettuce wraps with chicken, beef, or pork; a tuna poke; braised pork-belly buns; baked clams casino; bucatini alla carbonara; and steak frites made with either strip or skirt steak.

Dinner main courses are in the $16 to $35 range; appetizers, soups, and salads, $6 to $15. At lunch, sandwiches and main courses are $11 to $34. Brunch dishes: $7 to $21.

Whalers is open Monday to Wednesday, 5 to 10 p.m.; Thursday to Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for lunch and 4 to 11 p.m. for dinner; Sunday brunch, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and dinner 4 to 9 p.m. The bar is open from 11:30 a.m. to midnight, Thursday to Saturday.

124 Maple Ave., Bay Shore, 631-647-9300, whalersny.com