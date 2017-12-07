Crown Steakhouse in Bellmore reinvents itself as Crown Gastropub with lower prices, more casual fare
The former Crown Steakhouse in Bellmore has reinvented itself as a gastropub.
Crown Gastropub arrives with lower prices and more casual fare. But Crown’s extraordinary collection of whiskeys, bourbon and rye remains a defining attraction.
And three steaks are among the menu highlights at the handsomely designed establishment.
Owner Gerry McClorey said the new style is “more user-friendly in the sense that steakhouses are once a month for a lot of people” instead or two or three times that a gastropub might beckon.
Diners can expect a 22-ounce cowboy rib-eye ($39), a 14-ounce New York strip ($34), and a 14-ounce rib-eye ($33). Gone are the porterhouse and thick-cut rib-eye, which came in at $63 and $54, respectively.
Openers now include a Scotch egg; stuffed Bavarian pretzel; macaroni and cheese; chicken wings, and bourbon-barbecued pork belly. Four burgers are offered ($14 to $19). The charcuterie board ($19) is available on the menu at the gastropub, as it was at the steakhouse.
Diners also may choose rigatoni Bolognese ($20) and penne alla vodka ($17), ale-battered fish and chips made with cod ($18) and shepherd’s pie made with lamb ($20), Berkshire loin pork chop with mashed potatoes and barbecue sauce ($22) and braised beef short rib with butternut squash risotto ($27), grilled Atlantic salmon ($22) and brick-roasted chicken breast ($19).
Crown serves about 200 whiskeys, bourbons and ryes, as well as eight brews on tap and eight in bottles or cans.
The gastropub is open six days: 4:30 to 9 p.m. on Sunday; 4:30 to 10 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday; and 4:30 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. It’s closed on Tuesday.
Crown Gastropub, 106 Bedford Ave., Bellmore, 516-900-1560, crownsteakhouse.com