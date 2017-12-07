The former Crown Steakhouse in Bellmore has reinvented itself as a gastropub.

Crown Gastropub arrives with lower prices and more casual fare. But Crown’s extraordinary collection of whiskeys, bourbon and rye remains a defining attraction.

And three steaks are among the menu highlights at the handsomely designed establishment.

Owner Gerry McClorey said the new style is “more user-friendly in the sense that steakhouses are once a month for a lot of people” instead or two or three times that a gastropub might beckon.

Diners can expect a 22-ounce cowboy rib-eye ($39), a 14-ounce New York strip ($34), and a 14-ounce rib-eye ($33). Gone are the porterhouse and thick-cut rib-eye, which came in at $63 and $54, respectively.

Openers now include a Scotch egg; stuffed Bavarian pretzel; macaroni and cheese; chicken wings, and bourbon-barbecued pork belly. Four burgers are offered ($14 to $19). The charcuterie board ($19) is available on the menu at the gastropub, as it was at the steakhouse.

Diners also may choose rigatoni Bolognese ($20) and penne alla vodka ($17), ale-battered fish and chips made with cod ($18) and shepherd’s pie made with lamb ($20), Berkshire loin pork chop with mashed potatoes and barbecue sauce ($22) and braised beef short rib with butternut squash risotto ($27), grilled Atlantic salmon ($22) and brick-roasted chicken breast ($19).

Feed Me Subscribe for restaurant recommendations, recipes and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Crown serves about 200 whiskeys, bourbons and ryes, as well as eight brews on tap and eight in bottles or cans.

The gastropub is open six days: 4:30 to 9 p.m. on Sunday; 4:30 to 10 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday; and 4:30 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. It’s closed on Tuesday.

Crown Gastropub, 106 Bedford Ave., Bellmore, 516-900-1560, crownsteakhouse.com