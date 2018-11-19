TODAY'S PAPER
Crown Gastropub closes in Bellmore

The Scotch egg, soft-boiled and encased in sausage, was a savory starter at Crown Gastropub in Bellmore.  Photo Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Crown Gastropub, the whiskey-centric eatery in downtown Bellmore, closed after dinner on Sunday, Nov. 18, after less than a year. The gastropub was Crown’s second incarnation: It opened in March 2017 as Crown Steakhouse. (Both restaurants received two stars in Newsday.)

Owner Gerry McClorey said that the steakhouse concept was too expensive for the location. As for the gastropub, “it was time for a change.”

McClorey will have a hand in the location’s next venue, a New Orleans-style restaurant called Top Hat (subtitle: Oyster Bar & French Quarter Kitchen) that will be run by Stephen and Jennifer Rosenbluth, the proprietors of Anchor Down in Merrick and Cardoon in Seaford.

Stephen, the chef, has a passion for Creole and Cajun food and has recently traveled to New Orleans to work on his roux-making skills. He is planning to open Top Hat in December.

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

