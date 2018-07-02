Culaccino, a contemporary restaurant inspired by Italian cuisine, has opened in Water Mill.

The new spot from chef-owner Jon Albrecht, formerly of Flagship in Montauk, is at the Water Mill Square address recently occupied by Manna and, for many years, Mirko's.

Albrecht's fare includes "small bites" such as summer salad of arugula, peach and goat cheese, finished with an apple-cider vinaigrette; quinoa salad with dried cranberries; yellow watermelon gazpacho with hot peppers and sweet onion; burrata with cherry tomatoes and charred-citrus oil; and ricotta fritto with pancetta, leeks and sorrel. They're $12 to $14.

At lunch, expect edamame spaghetti with lemon zest, tomato sauce, black garlic, wild mushroom and coconut oil; a gluten-free chicken Milanese; and grilled salmon with lavender-rosemary oil, arugula, field greens, pickled red onion and watermelon radish. Prices: $20 to $22.

Albrecht's dinner main courses take in gnocchi with ricotta, mint, pancetta, onion and rosemary; confit of chicken with wild mushroom and quinoa-flour crepe; grilled hanger steak with chimichurri and beet fries; and a double-cut wild boar chop. Cost of the dishes: $22 to $42.

Culaccino's name stems from the term for the mark left on the table by a wineglass.

The 65-seat restaurant, with six seats at the bar, is open daily for lunch from noon to 4 p.m.; and for dinner from 5 to 9 p.m.

Culaccino, 670 Montauk Hwy. (Water Mill Square), Water Mill, 631-500-9310, culaccinohamptons.com.