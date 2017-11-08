This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 42° Good Morning
Overcast 42° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Italian street-food restaurant Cuoppo NYC closes in Merrick

A Cuoppo Misto of fried zucchini, risotto balls

A Cuoppo Misto of fried zucchini, risotto balls and potato croquettes at Cuoppo NYC, which opened in Merrick on May 16, 2017. Photo Credit: Newsday / Corin Hirsch

By Jim Merritt  Special to Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Cuoppo NYC, the breezy Merrick street café that opened in May serving fried Italian seafood and veggies in paper cups, is gone with the wind.

“They closed their doors a few days ago and haven’t opened them since,” said Larry Weinberger of MGD Investments in Bellmore, which owns the strip mall where Cuoppo NYC was located.

Owners Louis Fontana and his wife, Lauren, did not return requests for comment.

Weinberger commented, “The tenant was a good, hardworking guy with good quality food, but for some reason it didn’t work out.”

Street food fans may have a second chance to enjoy some version of Cuoppo NYC. Weinberger said Fontana told him he was “rethinking the business.”

Added Weinberger: “He [Fontana] may bring something else forward, or try and sell it.”

Cuoppo NYC served five versions of the cuoppo paper cones filled with bite-size, light fried street food. The restaurant also served traditional Italian dishes such as pasta and heros.

The Fontanas are members of a family who are longtime owners and operators of Caffe Napoli in New York City’s Little Italy, which sold street food at the Feast of San Gennaro.

By Jim Merritt  Special to Newsday
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest reviews

This version of oysters Rockefeller at The Haylard Award-winning chef transforms hotel eatery
A house peppercorn roast beef sandwich is layered New eatery is a 'sandwich wonderland'
WTF watermelon cocktail, right, with a bowl of ‘Chopped’ chef’s soul food spot finds new home on LI
The overstuffed Maine lobster roll is filled with Seafood spot blends New England, tropical tastes
Roasted eel and smelt roe fried rice at New eatery offers innovative Chinese cuisine
Chicken tostadas are topped with lettuce, salsa fresca LI taqueria is simple, soulful but sometimes uneven