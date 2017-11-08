Cuoppo NYC, the breezy Merrick street café that opened in May serving fried Italian seafood and veggies in paper cups, is gone with the wind.

“They closed their doors a few days ago and haven’t opened them since,” said Larry Weinberger of MGD Investments in Bellmore, which owns the strip mall where Cuoppo NYC was located.

Owners Louis Fontana and his wife, Lauren, did not return requests for comment.

Weinberger commented, “The tenant was a good, hardworking guy with good quality food, but for some reason it didn’t work out.”

Street food fans may have a second chance to enjoy some version of Cuoppo NYC. Weinberger said Fontana told him he was “rethinking the business.”

Added Weinberger: “He [Fontana] may bring something else forward, or try and sell it.”

Cuoppo NYC served five versions of the cuoppo paper cones filled with bite-size, light fried street food. The restaurant also served traditional Italian dishes such as pasta and heros.

The Fontanas are members of a family who are longtime owners and operators of Caffe Napoli in New York City’s Little Italy, which sold street food at the Feast of San Gennaro.