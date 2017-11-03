This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Da Gigi Trattoria & Bar in Lynbrook and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend

Hand made bucatini pasta with n'duja spicy sausage

Hand made bucatini pasta with n'duja spicy sausage is served at Da Gigi Trattoria in Lynbrook. Photo Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Peter M. Gianotti  peter.gianotti@newsday.com
When you turn back the clocks an hour this Sunday, where would you like to spend the 60 minutes other than bed?

Here are three Italian restaurants, each with a different style, that will make your choice easier.

Da Gigi Trattoria & Bar in Lynbrook is attached to a catering facility. But what’s served in the compact dining room is savory enough to take over the whole site. New dishes: fusilli Calabrese with spicy ‘nduja sausage; trenette with pesto; spaghettoni with braised pork shoulder ragu; pan-seared Sicilian red scampi with white beans, arugula, and pistachio crumbs; tuna crudo. $$-$$$

Da Gigi Trattoria & Bar, 174 Merrick Rd., Lynbrook, 516-500-3400, ptwelvecatering.com

Locale in Patchogue is a modern, stylish spot for fare modern and traditional. It looks good, too. Recommended: pizzettes, especially the four-cheese production; mozzarella in carrozza; rice balls with ragu stuffing; strip steak with cipollini onions and Port wine sauce; spaghetti with meatballs; linguine with white clam sauce; profiteroles. $$-$$$

Locale, 15 W. Main St., Patchogue, 631-714-5220, localeonmain.com

Meta Osteria & Barra in Oceanside is a comfortable, friendly establishment, with real personality. Recommended” all bruschette; shrimp-and-crab zeppole; eggplant “meatballs;” pappardelle with a pork-based Bolognese sauce; “Nonna’s ragu” with rigatoni, meatballs, sausage and well-seasoned ricotta; duck with caramelized onion risotto. $$-$$$

Meta Osteria & Barra, 2752 Oceanside Rd., Oceanside, 516-764-3218, metaliny.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

