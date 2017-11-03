When you turn back the clocks an hour this Sunday, where would you like to spend the 60 minutes other than bed?

Here are three Italian restaurants, each with a different style, that will make your choice easier.

Da Gigi Trattoria & Bar in Lynbrook is attached to a catering facility. But what’s served in the compact dining room is savory enough to take over the whole site. New dishes: fusilli Calabrese with spicy ‘nduja sausage; trenette with pesto; spaghettoni with braised pork shoulder ragu; pan-seared Sicilian red scampi with white beans, arugula, and pistachio crumbs; tuna crudo. $$-$$$

Da Gigi Trattoria & Bar, 174 Merrick Rd., Lynbrook, 516-500-3400, ptwelvecatering.com

Locale in Patchogue is a modern, stylish spot for fare modern and traditional. It looks good, too. Recommended: pizzettes, especially the four-cheese production; mozzarella in carrozza; rice balls with ragu stuffing; strip steak with cipollini onions and Port wine sauce; spaghetti with meatballs; linguine with white clam sauce; profiteroles. $$-$$$

Locale, 15 W. Main St., Patchogue, 631-714-5220, localeonmain.com

Meta Osteria & Barra in Oceanside is a comfortable, friendly establishment, with real personality. Recommended” all bruschette; shrimp-and-crab zeppole; eggplant “meatballs;” pappardelle with a pork-based Bolognese sauce; “Nonna’s ragu” with rigatoni, meatballs, sausage and well-seasoned ricotta; duck with caramelized onion risotto. $$-$$$

Meta Osteria & Barra, 2752 Oceanside Rd., Oceanside, 516-764-3218, metaliny.com