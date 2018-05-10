TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Morning
64° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Da Gigi Trattoria & Bar loses top chef in Lynbrook 

Chef Pierluigi Sacchetti, who served up handmade capellacci

Chef Pierluigi Sacchetti, who served up handmade capellacci pasta at Da Gigi in Lynbrook, is no longer associated with the restaurant. Photo Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print

Da Gigi Trattoria & Bar, the Lynbrook restaurant named Newsday's top fine-dining establishment of 2017, has lost the chef who earned the praise for his refined fresh pastas and regional Italian cooking. The owners plan to add Italian-American favorites to the menu.

Pierluigi Sacchetti, the "Gigi" after whom it's named, is no longer associated with the restaurant.

Co-owner John Raia said that Da Gigi would be including dishes such as chicken and veal Parmigiana on the menu and likely would trim some that were unfamiliar and infrequently ordered. "We're looking it over and might change it a little," he said.

The new chef is William Merget, who has cooked at the Westchester Country Club and Mu Ramen in Queens. Merget said that the seasonal menu would be  "more approachable … more friendly to the people in the Nassau-Suffolk community."

Raia added that Florentine chef Nicola Schioppo, who worked with Sacchetti during the restaurant's early months, would be returning for a three-month stint this summer. Freddy Sammarone, who steered the now-closed Ciao Bella! in Hewlett, will continue to oversee the dining room.

Da Gigi earned a three-star rating because of standout specials that included cappellacci, a hat-shaped variation of ravioli, with burrata and ground pistachio, finished with a stracchino cheese sauce; and spaghetti tossed with pecorino Romano cheese, black pepper and guanciale.

Sacchetti's notable dishes also took in pastas as varied as bucatini with spicy 'nduja sausage, tomato sauce and caciocavallo cheese; saffron gnocchetti with shrimp and crab; spaghetti alla carbonara; and paccheri, similar to large rigatoni, with cherry tomato sauce, dried buffalo mozzarella and zucchini flowers.

Raia said that he restaurant would continue to be called Da Gigi.

 174 Merrick Rd., Lynbrook, 516-599-0298, ptwelvecatering.com

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Latest reviews

The pastrami hot dog served with pastrami, Cheddar New pastrami eatery fulfills friend's dying wish
Nut-crusted Atlantic halibut is served atop petit French New seafood spot struggles with consistency
Shinnecock sea scallops are marinated and then seared, New eatery at LI hotel serves inventive menu
Arroz con mariscos at The Inkan in Garden Charming eatery brings a taste of Peru to LI
New Indian eatery serves flavor-packed fare
The double cheese burger at Addy's BBQ in Eatery puts American twist on halal cooking