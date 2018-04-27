TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Morning
55° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

The LakeHouse in Bay Shore and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend

Creamed chanterelles, grilled local asparagus under toast, baby

Creamed chanterelles, grilled local asparagus under toast, baby arugula topped with a slab of Humboldt Fog goat cheese and a soft poached organic egg is one of the seasonal specials served at The LakeHouse in Bay Shore. Photo Credit: Doug Young

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print

Forsythia and daffodils are in bloom. Your appetite is soon to follow, looking for light, bright fare. Here are three restaurants, each rated three stars, that will refresh you.

Da Gigi Trattoria & Bar in Lynbrook is a flavorful Italian reverie in an unlikely location. Surprises abound. Recommended: grilled octopus with shaved fennel and diced oranges; burrata with tomatoes on the vine, roasted peppers, and baby arugula; saffron gnocchetti with shrimp and crab; trofie pasta with pesto; pan-seared Sicilian red shrimp with cannellini beans and arugula with pistachio crumbs. Moderate.

Da Gigi Trattoria & Bar, 174 Merrick Rd., Lynbrook, 516-599-0298, ptwelvecatering.com

The LakeHouse in Bay Shore serves a view of Great South Bay and lively, seasonal cuisine. Recommended: vegetable salad with creamed chanterelles, asparagus, arugula; poached egg, and Humboldt Fog goat cheese; wild mushroom risotto with hon-shimeji mushrooms, asparagus, truffled pecorino cheese, and summer truffle; caramelized local scallops with green-garlic mussel broth; crisp Long Island duck breast and confit with pomegranate-pistachio glaze. Expensive.

The LakeHouse, 135 Maple Ave., Bay Shore, 631-666-0995, thelakehouserest.com

Nick & Toni’s in East Hampton lures you year-round, but especially in spring and summer. Recommended: spring-pea agnolotti; chicken liver pate with pickled rhubarb; asparagus salad with egg and pecorino pepato; tagliatelle with spring lamb ragu and fava beans; spaghetti with grilled royal trumpet mushrooms, ramps, and duck egg; pan-roasted catch of the day with spring-pea puree and roasted spring onions; seared scallops with lemon risotto and spring-pea salad. Expensive.

Nick & Toni’s, 136 N. Main St., East Hampton, 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

Latest reviews

New Indian eatery serves flavor-packed fare
The double cheese burger at Addy's BBQ in Eatery puts American twist on halal cooking
Soft-shell crabs with spring vegetable fricassee are a Charming country inn on LI earns 3 stars
Hummus topped with chopped grilled lamb is garnished Pride, passion distinguish new Middle Eastern spot
Fish tacos with red snapper, pico de gallo Caribbean eatery livens up LI Main Street
Juicy soup dumplings filled with pork and gingery Sushi spot impresses with Chinese-influenced dishes