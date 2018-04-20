Dave’s Gone Fishing on East Lake Drive in Montauk, a popular and respected Long Island seafood restaurant with striking sunset views, has closed.

Maureen Sennefelder, owner of the Gone Fishing Marina, where the restaurant was situated, said the waterside spot wouldn’t be reopening there.

Dave and Julie Marcley, owners of Dave’s Gone Fishing, couldn’t be reached for comment.

Their phone message at the restaurant advises “Dave’s Gone Fishing is closed. We thank you so much for all your business and we wish you a happy spring. Please keep our number in your contacts ... bye for now.”

Dave’s Gone Fishing opened in 2016 at the former site of Fishbar, also a major seafood spot. The tiered restaurant had a cozy, clubby lounge and sunset views to go along with the stellar seafood.

From 1988 to 2015, the Marcleys owned and operated Dave’s Grill at Montauk Harbor, a very popular eatery known for its seafood stew, warm lobster roll, steamed lobsters, and the “chocolate bag” dessert.

Several dishes from Dave’s Grill made the trip to Dave’s Gone Fishing, notably the local version of cioppino, the seafood stew associated with San Francisco; the buttery lobster roll; and onion-and-potato crusted flounder.

Dave’s Gone Fishing also served small plates, smoked tuna spread, penne Bolognese made with lobster, and honey-hoisin roasted spare ribs as well as grilled hanger steak with chimichurri.

The restaurants didn’t accept formal reservations, but parties of 6 to 8 could go on a waiting list at Dave’s Gone Fishing, by calling after 5:30 p.m. on the day requested.