For two decades, Del’s Bar was an institution along Route 106 just south of Oyster Bay village. After it closed nearly 20 years ago, the building spent time as a bar called Morgan Gentry’s.
As of this summer, Del’s is back. Michael DelColle, the son of Del’s original owner, Frank DelColle, revived Del’s on July 29, renovating the interior, adding “and Grill” to the name and rolling out a menu that complements eight taps and a full bar.
DelColle said his father opened the original Del’s in 1975 and ran it until 1996, when the younger DelColle took over for two years until Del’s closed in 1998.
The menu at the resurrected Del’s covers bar classics such as wings, quesadillas, burgers, sandwiches and snacks such as bacon-and-cheddar-loaded potato skins.
Many dishes bear names that evoke local people or places, such as the $10 Strip burger— a beef patty topped with American cheese, shredded lettuce, relish, crispy onions and “secret sauce” — named for Fireman’s Field in Oyster Bay. “When we were kids, we called it the Strip,” said DelColle.
There’s also a Caeser-style chicken sandwich called Belton’s ($8), a Rough Riders bacon cheeseburger ($10) and Sagamore Hill (a flatbread topped with marinated steak, melted blue cheese, fried onions and balsamic glaze for $9).
Del’s, which has 28 seats, is open daily from 11:30 a.m. until 2 a.m. or so.
Del’s Bar & Grill, 129 Pine Hollow Rd., Oyster Bay. 516-922-4444.
