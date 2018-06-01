A Garden City deli recently took on an Honduran twist with a new owner who has added a little flavor of his homeland to the menu.

Nelson Felix bought Deli & A Hole Lot More on Nassau Boulevard and has given the all-day menu an overhaul adding dishes including empanada and chicken Sasson, which combines roast chicken with a Honduran-style tomato sauce of gently cooked onions and peppers.

The deli, which is changing its name to Garden Flat Iron Grill, is holding a grand opening Saturday.

Felix moved to the United States 18 years ago and in that time has worked in kitchens including Lola’s Kitchen & Wine Bar in Long Beach and, until recently, Sufiya’s Grill in Merrick.

He has created a small menu to go with the cold-cut counter that includes all-day breakfast, lunch and dinner with items like panini, quesadillas and large platters such as hanger steak and grilled shrimp, both $9.99 at lunch and $12.99 at dinner.

Garden Flat Grill is open 7 days a from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. 263 Nassau Blvd., Garden City South, 516-280-7131