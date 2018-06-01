TODAY'S PAPER
Deli & A Hole Lot More in Garden City changes name, ownership 

Grilled shrimp with rice and vegetables at Garden

Grilled shrimp with rice and vegetables at Garden Flat Iron Grill in Garden City South. Photo Credit: Nelson Veliz

By Pervaiz Shallwani pervaiz.shallwani@newsday.com
A Garden City deli recently took on an Honduran twist with a new owner who has added a little flavor of his homeland to the menu.

Nelson Felix bought Deli & A Hole Lot More on Nassau Boulevard and has given the all-day menu an overhaul adding dishes including empanada and chicken Sasson, which combines roast chicken with a Honduran-style tomato sauce of gently cooked onions and peppers.

The deli, which is changing its name to Garden Flat Iron Grill, is holding a grand opening Saturday.

Felix moved to the United States 18 years ago and in that time has worked in kitchens including Lola’s Kitchen & Wine Bar in Long Beach and, until recently, Sufiya’s Grill in Merrick.

He has created a small menu to go with the cold-cut counter that includes all-day breakfast, lunch and dinner with items like panini, quesadillas and large platters such as hanger steak and grilled shrimp, both $9.99 at lunch and $12.99 at dinner.

Garden Flat Grill is open 7 days a from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. 263 Nassau Blvd., Garden City South, 516-280-7131

