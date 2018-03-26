TODAY'S PAPER
DineHuntington Restaurant Week brings discounts to 24 restaurants

Smoked chicken, cornbread and Mexican street corn at

Smoked chicken, cornbread and Mexican street corn at Radio Radio in Huntington. Photo Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
Three-time “Chopped” winner Marc Anthony Bynum’s Hush Bistro is among the restaurants participating for the first time in DineHuntington Restaurant Week, which runs for eight days from now to March 25.

For $40 per person, diners can sample Bynum’s three-course American soul food tasting menu including the fried chicken he says he prepares with “a 24-hour hot brine, dipped in buttermilk and double fried.”

DineHuntington is the North Shore township’s attempt to showcase local restaurants and draw in new customers with set prices for three course meals. The prix fixe meals cost $20, $30 or $40 per person, with most restaurants charging $30, says Peter Sloggatt, publisher of the weekly Long Islander News, which organizes DineHuntington with the local chamber of commerce.

Other new DineHuntington signups include Radio Radio, a Memphis-style barbecue spot which also opened recently downtown, and Matteo’s Trattoria Bar in Huntington Station, back in business after a lengthy renovation.

Diners can also opt for Black & Blue Seafood Chophouse in Huntington Village, with tasting menus at $20, $30 and $40.

The two-dozen participating restaurants include over a dozen eateries in the village’s walkable downtown, as well as Bohlsen Restaurant Group’s upscale Prime steakhouse, which is charging $40 for a meal with a Huntington Harbor view.

For the list of participating restaurants, menus and prices visit DineHuntington.com

