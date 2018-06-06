A Michelin-starred chef from Italy, who has been cooking in Manhattan for the last three years, is spending the summer in the kitchens at Dopo la Spiaggia in East Hampton and Sag Harbor.

In May, Massimo Sola joined forces with childhood friend and owner of Dopo, Maurizio Marfoglia, to bolster the menu at both locations.

The two Italian chefs grew up in Varese in northern Italy. Sola said the two recently reconnected in New York and Marfoglia convinced him to come out East for the summer.

Sola, who has been at Dopo since early May, has been spending his time between kitchens at the two restaurants, working closely with current chef Nick Reisini to simplify the menu to incorporate his philosophy: Use as few ingredients as possible and make the two menus slightly different to “give something fresh, something new to both the restaurants.”

“It’s a simple, simple kitchen, based on few ingredients but top quality,” Sola said. “I would like to improve with new recipes, and highlight them. We are lucky we can find good food from the local fishermen, butcher and farmers.”

Sola has tweaked current dishes, including the coccio ($39), a seafood stew that is now made with a creamy lobster broth and he changed about 30 percent of the menu. Additions include ravioli stuffed with smoked eggplant, fresh ricotta and asparagus ($27); pan-seared scallops with pancetta in a chickpea gazpacho ($35); and his signature 12-egg fettuccine with a classic northern-style Italian Bolognese ($28).

Sola, who was the head chef at a restaurant inside Eataly Rome and earned a Michelin star while the head chef at Quattro Mori in Varese, moved to New York in 2015 to help open Mamo, the SoHo spinoff of the hot spot in Antibes on the French Riviera.

A year later, he branched off on his own, putting his name on another SoHo restaurant, Sola Pasta Bar. Sola would not go into details about his current relationship with that restaurant, but said that although he is still a partner there he has not cooked in the kitchen since September.

Sola will man the two Dopo kitchens through the end of the summer, at which point he and Marfoglia will assess what is being described as an “open-ended” relationship.

Dopo la Spiaggia is at 31 Race Lane, East Hampton, 631-658-9063 and 6 Bay St., Sag Harbor, 631-725-7009; dopolaspiaggia.com