Wild Side Organic Bistro in Oakdale and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend

The vegan marinara pie at Wild Side Organic

The vegan marinara pie at Wild Side Organic Bistro in Oakdale. Photo Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
New Year’s Eve falls on Sunday, and diners know what that means: Advance reservations, prix-fixe dinners and midnight Champagne toasts — as well as a few restaurants closing entirely. For a lower-key meal, better to head out earlier in the day or evening; here are a few suggestions.

Dosa World arrived on Hicksville’s crowded Indian-food scene last year serving gently priced appetizers, thalis from four regions and of course, dosas and rava dosas — all vegetarian. A snack of bhel puri is a guilty pleasure, a layering of puffed rice and crispy sev, tamarind and chutney. The Pondicherry masala dosa packs a moderate kick, while the rava dosa with gunpowder chilies delivers steadier heat. Dosas are cut in quarters on the bias, with edges begging for chutney. $

Dosa World, 355 S. Broadway, Hicksville, 516-390-4444, dosaworld.us

Like many restaurants, Oakdale’s Wild Side Organic Bistro is offering a prix-fixe menu on New Year’s Eve, but diners can choose from the regular menu, too — such as the excellent vegan pizza, crisped in a wood-burning oven and topped only with San Marzano tomatoes, garlic, oregano, olive oil and crushed red pepper. Owners Jay Jadeja and Raquel Wolf open at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve — just be sure to make reservations. $$-$$$

Wild Side Organic Bistro, 1551 Montauk Hwy., Oakdale, 631-791-1800, wildsidebistro.com

Why not ride out 2017 in a blaze of carnivorous glory? At North Fork Bacon & Smokehouse in Wading River — open til 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve — the excellent house bacon comes on breakfast sandwiches and wrapped around things such as shrimp and filet mignon, depending on the day. Visitors also have their pick of ’cue: ribs, brisket, pulled pork, burnt ends, chicken wings, barbecue or jerk chicken, and sandwiches made with some of the above, plus sides such as pit-baked beans, coleslaw, mac ’n cheese, macaroni salad or potato salad. Hungry yet? $-$$

North Fork Bacon & Smokehouse, 1 Sound Rd., Wading River, 631-886-2220

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

