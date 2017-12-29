New Year’s Eve falls on Sunday, and diners know what that means: Advance reservations, prix-fixe dinners and midnight Champagne toasts — as well as a few restaurants closing entirely. For a lower-key meal, better to head out earlier in the day or evening; here are a few suggestions.

Dosa World arrived on Hicksville’s crowded Indian-food scene last year serving gently priced appetizers, thalis from four regions and of course, dosas and rava dosas — all vegetarian. A snack of bhel puri is a guilty pleasure, a layering of puffed rice and crispy sev, tamarind and chutney. The Pondicherry masala dosa packs a moderate kick, while the rava dosa with gunpowder chilies delivers steadier heat. Dosas are cut in quarters on the bias, with edges begging for chutney. $

Dosa World, 355 S. Broadway, Hicksville, 516-390-4444, dosaworld.us

Like many restaurants, Oakdale’s Wild Side Organic Bistro is offering a prix-fixe menu on New Year’s Eve, but diners can choose from the regular menu, too — such as the excellent vegan pizza, crisped in a wood-burning oven and topped only with San Marzano tomatoes, garlic, oregano, olive oil and crushed red pepper. Owners Jay Jadeja and Raquel Wolf open at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve — just be sure to make reservations. $$-$$$

Wild Side Organic Bistro, 1551 Montauk Hwy., Oakdale, 631-791-1800, wildsidebistro.com

Why not ride out 2017 in a blaze of carnivorous glory? At North Fork Bacon & Smokehouse in Wading River — open til 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve — the excellent house bacon comes on breakfast sandwiches and wrapped around things such as shrimp and filet mignon, depending on the day. Visitors also have their pick of ’cue: ribs, brisket, pulled pork, burnt ends, chicken wings, barbecue or jerk chicken, and sandwiches made with some of the above, plus sides such as pit-baked beans, coleslaw, mac ’n cheese, macaroni salad or potato salad. Hungry yet? $-$$

North Fork Bacon & Smokehouse, 1 Sound Rd., Wading River, 631-886-2220