Doughnut shop Dough Me A Flavor closes in Wantagh

At Dough Me A Flavor in Wantagh, which has closed, doughnuts could be customized with dozens of toppings. Photo Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Wantagh is down a doughnut. Or a dozen.

Dough Me A Flavor, the Raillroad Avenue doughnut shop that opened in June 2017, has closed after just over a year in business.

Owners Rikki Giordano and Justin McCarthy featured doughnuts — delivered by a distributor and decorated on premises — in flavors such as rainbow cookie, s’mores and Oreo. Most cost about $3, and a decorate-your-own-donut bar featured glazes, sprinkles, marshmallows, cereal and candy.

Giordano confirmed that the shop had closed; and said there are no plans to reopen.

A "for sale" sign hangs in the shop's window.

A few independent doughnut shops still dot the South Shore; among them are Doughology in Lynbrook and Dough Hut in Long Beach. (Click here for an overview of Long Island’s doughnut scene.)

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

