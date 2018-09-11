Wantagh is down a doughnut. Or a dozen.

Dough Me A Flavor, the Raillroad Avenue doughnut shop that opened in June 2017, has closed after just over a year in business.

Owners Rikki Giordano and Justin McCarthy featured doughnuts — delivered by a distributor and decorated on premises — in flavors such as rainbow cookie, s’mores and Oreo. Most cost about $3, and a decorate-your-own-donut bar featured glazes, sprinkles, marshmallows, cereal and candy.

Giordano confirmed that the shop had closed; and said there are no plans to reopen.

A "for sale" sign hangs in the shop's window.

A few independent doughnut shops still dot the South Shore; among them are Doughology in Lynbrook and Dough Hut in Long Beach. (Click here for an overview of Long Island’s doughnut scene.)