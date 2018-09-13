The college experience may evolve from one generation to the next, but one custom tends to stay the same: late-night snacks of cheesy, hot, and cheap-ish food, while pulling an all-nighter or after a round of partying.

The counter-service calzone chain D.P. Dough, founded on this premise in 1987, has arrived on Long Island for the first time. Franchisee Mike Frey has opened a location across from the Stony Brook University campus, a spot he has been renovating for close to a year.

To celebrate, Freywill offer free calzones all day — one per customer and from a choice of three — on Wednesday.

D.P. Dough was born out of a calzone food truck run by Penny Haley in the early 1980s. Haley and her son, Dan Haley, opened the first brick-and-mortar location in Amherst, Massachusetts, later that decade.

Over the ensuing years, the chain spread to dozens of college campuses throughout the U.S. The core of the menu is prepared-to-order calzones filled with fusions of cheese, meat, veggies and sauces, then baked until oozing. Most cost between $8 and $9, and come in combos such as Italian Zone (salami, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella, Parmesan and ricotta) and Cheeseburg Zone (hamburger, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar). Diners can also customize their own with fillings such as scrambled eggs, pulled pork, pineapple and seven kinds of cheese. The calories don't stop with calzones: D.P. Dough also serves up cheese "stix" ($6 to $7), potato tots that can come covered in cheese and bacon, and chicken wings. There are salads, too, for the virtuous.

Stony Brook's D.P. Dough has a colorful, tiled look, with a handful of tables and an eat-in counter — but take-out and delivery orders are brisk. More important, perhaps, are the hours: The spot is open until 2 a.m. Sunday to Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday to Saturday.

D.P. Dough, 1007 Rte. 25A, Stony Brook. 631-941-9663, dpdough.com