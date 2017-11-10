This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 40° Good Morning
Few Clouds 40° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Dunkin’ Donuts now offering delivery in Nassau County

Get coffee and doughnuts to go without leaving

Get coffee and doughnuts to go without leaving the house with Dunkin' Delivery, offered in Nassau County. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Tim Boyle

By Jim Merritt  Special to Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The coffee and doughnuts that keep America running will now come running to you as Dunkin’ Donuts home delivery gets underway in Nassau County.

The Dunkin’ Delivery service, previously offered in Manhattan and Brooklyn, is available through a partnership with DoorDash, an on-demand delivery platform. Customers can order a cup of coffee, a dozen doughnuts, sandwiches and other sticky sweets online. The service, available daily between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m., promises delivery within 45 minutes.

“Customers that order Dunkin’ Donuts on DoorDash pay for the cost of the items, plus an addition delivery fee that varies by location,” said Dunkin’ Donuts spokeswoman Emily Glickman. Glickman said that in the metropolitan area, delivery fees for Dunkin’ Donuts orders range from $1.99 to $4.99. Most of Dunkin’ Donuts’ all-day menu of coffees, doughnuts, baked goods and breakfast sandwiches are available, and there is no minimum order, Glickman said.

In Nassau County, towns where delivery is available include Hempstead, Albertson, Baldwin, Bellmore, Bethpage, East Meadow, Elmont, Farmingdale, Garden City, Hicksville, Jericho, Levittown, Lynbrook, Massapequa, Merrick, New Hyde Park, Oceanside, Syosset and Westbury. There is no delivery in Suffolk County.

Once DoorDash receives an order, the DoorDash “Dasher” goes into the selected Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant and places the order like any other guest would.

To get started with Dunkin’ Delivery, go to doordash.com/dunkin or download the DoorDash app for Android or iOS.

By Jim Merritt  Special to Newsday
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest reviews

The 42-oz., Vibrant new eatery is one of this year’s best
Aeropuerto con Carne at La Vicharra Grill in Eatery born from takeout spot shows range of Peruvian cooking
This version of oysters Rockefeller at The Haylard Award-winning chef transforms hotel eatery
A house peppercorn roast beef sandwich is layered New eatery is a 'sandwich wonderland'
WTF watermelon cocktail, right, with a bowl of ‘Chopped’ chef’s soul food spot finds new home on LI
The overstuffed Maine lobster roll is filled with Seafood spot blends New England, tropical tastes