The coffee and doughnuts that keep America running will now come running to you as Dunkin’ Donuts home delivery gets underway in Nassau County.

The Dunkin’ Delivery service, previously offered in Manhattan and Brooklyn, is available through a partnership with DoorDash, an on-demand delivery platform. Customers can order a cup of coffee, a dozen doughnuts, sandwiches and other sticky sweets online. The service, available daily between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m., promises delivery within 45 minutes.

“Customers that order Dunkin’ Donuts on DoorDash pay for the cost of the items, plus an addition delivery fee that varies by location,” said Dunkin’ Donuts spokeswoman Emily Glickman. Glickman said that in the metropolitan area, delivery fees for Dunkin’ Donuts orders range from $1.99 to $4.99. Most of Dunkin’ Donuts’ all-day menu of coffees, doughnuts, baked goods and breakfast sandwiches are available, and there is no minimum order, Glickman said.

In Nassau County, towns where delivery is available include Hempstead, Albertson, Baldwin, Bellmore, Bethpage, East Meadow, Elmont, Farmingdale, Garden City, Hicksville, Jericho, Levittown, Lynbrook, Massapequa, Merrick, New Hyde Park, Oceanside, Syosset and Westbury. There is no delivery in Suffolk County.

Once DoorDash receives an order, the DoorDash “Dasher” goes into the selected Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant and places the order like any other guest would.

To get started with Dunkin’ Delivery, go to doordash.com/dunkin or download the DoorDash app for Android or iOS.