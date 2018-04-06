El Mariachi, a popular, casual spot that has served Mexican food in Rockville Centre since 1977, is closing.

In a “Dear Family” posting on its Facebook page addressing its customers, the owners said: “While our hearts are broken, they are filled with gratitude to you for all that we’ve experienced together.”

Member of the Salazar family, which turned the restaurant into a popular place for food, music, and community gatherings, said they lost their lease for the downtown site on Sunrise Highway.

El Mariachi “will hold its last fiesta weekend Friday, April 13, and Saturday, April 14,” they said. “We hope you will come and embrace us these last two weeks as we prepare to leave -- and please know that we will always and forever love you.”

The modestly priced restaurant succeeded with a traditional menu, featuring tacos, tostadas, burritos, tamales, enchiladas, combination plates, and fajitas as well as paella and chili.

El Mariachi is at 213 Sunrise Hwy., Rockville Centre, 516-536-6661.