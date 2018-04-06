TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Morning
38° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Mexican restaurant El Mariachi to close in Rockville Centre

El Mariachi on Sunrise Highway in Rockville Centre.

El Mariachi on Sunrise Highway in Rockville Centre. Photo Credit: Newsday / Audrey C. Tiernan

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print

El Mariachi, a popular, casual spot that has served Mexican food in Rockville Centre since 1977, is closing.

In a “Dear Family” posting on its Facebook page addressing its customers, the owners said: “While our hearts are broken, they are filled with gratitude to you for all that we’ve experienced together.”

Member of the Salazar family, which turned the restaurant into a popular place for food, music, and community gatherings, said they lost their lease for the downtown site on Sunrise Highway.

El Mariachi “will hold its last fiesta weekend Friday, April 13, and Saturday, April 14,” they said. “We hope you will come and embrace us these last two weeks as we prepare to leave -- and please know that we will always and forever love you.”

The modestly priced restaurant succeeded with a traditional menu, featuring tacos, tostadas, burritos, tamales, enchiladas, combination plates, and fajitas as well as paella and chili.

El Mariachi is at 213 Sunrise Hwy., Rockville Centre, 516-536-6661.

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

Latest reviews

Penne all'Amatriciana has a very Roman red sauce New owners keep landmark Italian spot nearly the same
Hearty nuggets of fried alligator are among the Try fried alligator at this LI eatery
The Duroc pork chop is served on mashed New eatery at LI hotel focuses on local ingredients
Banh Beo, or Vietnamese eatery offers adventurous menu
Oysters and clams, local and not, are mandatory Seafood spot brings a taste of New England to LI
Lobster with ginger and scallions at Merrick Sea New Chinese eatery with big menu specializes in lobster