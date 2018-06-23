TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Morning
62° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

El Matador Restaurant opens in East Patchogue

Churrasco-style strip steak with pico de gallo, fried

Churrasco-style strip steak with pico de gallo, fried plantains and salad at El Matador Restaurant in East Patchogue. Photo Credit: Newsday/Corin Hirsch

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Print

When chef Juan Alvarado moved from El Salvador to Texas at age 16, he soon began working in restaurants, eventually as a pastry chef. Later, on Long Island, he notched time in the kitchens of Mediterranean Manor in Patchogue and Mario's Italian Restaurant in East Setauket, among others.

That patchwork of culinary influences has come to bear on the menu at the East Patchogue restaurant he opened in January with his daughters, Emily and Melanie Alvarado. At El Matador Restaurant, Salvadoran, Colombian, Spanish, Italian, Caribbean and Mexican dishes mingle on the menu, so that it's possible to travel from ceviche to paella to chicken Francese (called pollo alla Francesca here) in one sitting.

Emily Alvarado, who runs the front of the house, said her dad makes most everything to order, including a finely cut pico de gallo (called chimol in El Salvador) that tops a churrasco-style strip steak ($26) and carnes asada ($21). 

Tex-Mex devotees will find nachos and quesadillas ($9 and $11, respectively), but can venture further south with a chicken-stuffed plantain called platano relleno ($9) sheathed in melted queso fresco; an ensalada de mariscos ($17) of tumbled mussels, shrimp and calamari; or the lavish besito salvadoreño, a grilled steak topped with avocado, chorizo sausage, fried plantain and a fried egg ($23).

The 45-seat restaurant also has a full bar, and runs Latin-influenced pairing dinners organized around sangria and margarita tastings.

El Matador Restaurant, 680 N. Route 112, East Patchogue. 631-569-5082. matadorrestaurant.wixsite.com.

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com

Latest reviews

The "smokehouse mac & cheese lasagna," at Dang Endearing new eatery serves over-the-top BBQ
Pan-seared Alaskan halibut swims in with grilled local Italian eatery earns 3 stars with new chef
The lobster salad roll, with lemony mayo, Seafood spot is a contemporary take on a New England fish house
The MB Ramen is chef Marc Bynum's play At new eatery, top LI chef offers his twist on ramen
"Sunday sauce" features pork ribs, sausage, braciola, meatballs, New Italian eatery brings a taste of Naples to LI
Pineapple upside down pancakes are topped with house-made Cheerful brunch spot offers great cocktails, large portions