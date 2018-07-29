Score another victory for 20 S. Station Plaza. The Great Neck address has apparently defeated yet another restaurant: Element Seafood lasted less than a year in a spot whose previous tenants include The Carousel (2010-2011), Lamed Vav (2014), Station Grill (2015) and Katerina (2016).

Element’s owners, the Wu family, did not immediately return calls or emails, but the phone has not been answered in days and reservations are no longer being accepted on OpenTable.

Element opened with promise in 2017. The Wus also own a shellfish wholesaler, and the restaurant’s bar was one of Nassau’s best places for a variety of raw oysters. The kitchen, initially helmed by Rob Tweedie, more recently by Casey Kennedy, had a global approach and earned two stars from Newsday’s Peter M. Gianotti.

In the last few years, Great Neck has not been a very hospitable environment for ambitious, high-end restaurants. (Lola, a perennial on Newsday’s Top 100 list is a notable exception.) In a parking-challenged town, Element’s location across from the train station was particularly tough for diners who don’t have drivers.