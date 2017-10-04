Longtime Northport watering hole Elijah Churchill’s Public House has a new culinary focus. Chef Tom Fazio, who also runs nearby Waterside Caterers, has transformed the menu from pub fare to barbecue. Accordingly, owners Cory and Caroline Hendrickson, and Douglas Jaffe changed the establishment’s name to Elijah Churchill’s All American BBQ House.
“It just made sense,” Fazio said. “Barbecue is very hot right now.”
Fazio’s smoked items include brisket “mopped” with bourbon-bbq sauce ($23), cinnamon-chili-dusted St. Louis ribs ($21), smoked pulled chicken ($16) and Carolina-style pulled pork with cider-mustard glaze ($18) as well as fried chicken with maple reduction and sriracha dust ($15), and Certified Angus Beef burger ($14). All entrees come with coleslaw, roasted corn and pickles.
Among imaginative sides are the shred salad (kale, beets, kohlrabi, Brussels sprouts, carrot, raisins, red cabbage and blackberry-pepper vinaigrette, $14), buttermilk biscuits ($7), collards ($9) and a casserole of sweet potato tots with cream sauce, bacon, roasted tomato and maple glaze ($12).
To the well-stocked bar, the owners have added some higher-end tequilas and bourbon. During Happy Hour (Tuesday to Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.), beer and wine is half price.
1031 Fort Salonga Rd., Northport, 631-261-9678, elijahchurchills.com
