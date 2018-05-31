A chef who once helmed one of Long Island's most prominent steakhouses has opened his own beef and seafood-focused restaurant along Route 25A in Northport.

Chef Emanuel Karropoulos opened the eponymous Emanuel's on May 30, swapping the tropical-fusion menu of former tenant Cause Cafe with dishes such as Stilton- and bacon-topped wagyu beef sliders, pan-roasted halibut with sage beurre noisette and dry-aged porterhouse steak for two.

Karropoulos, who was executive chef at Melville's Blackstone Steakhouse from 2014 to 2015 and chef of Northport's Bistro 44 earlier in the decade, has also replaced Cause Cafe's warm tones and earthy vibe with midnight-blue walls, white tablecloths, and a sleek stone bar. The renovation took about eight weeks, said Karropoulos, who is backed by a group of partners.

Among Emanuel's small plates ($13 to $22) are littleneck clams oreganata with bacon and black garlic, and flaps of wagyu beef seared tableside on a hot stone. Entrees, which range from $26 to $89 (for that porterhouse), include braised short ribs over whipped potatoes, 3-pound Maine lobsters and Dover sole. Desserts such as hazelnut s'mores and doughnuts with strawberry jam and amaretto marscapone round out the menu, and there are six beer taps and an extensive wine list, with a full bar to eventually follow.

The roughly 30-seat Emanuel's opens for dinner at 4 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday.

Emanuel's, 1014 Fort Salonga Rd., Northport, 631-239-2221.