Summer dining season in the Hamptons inches one step closer Tuesday morning with reservations set to go live for the first round of seats at EMP Summer House, the returning seasonal pop-up restaurant that was the hottest ticket last year, its inaugural summer.

The restaurant from Daniel Humm and Will Guidara, the duo behind Manhattan’s Eleven Madison Park, which was voted last year as the best across the globe by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, announced in March it’s returning for a second season in the space on Pantigo Road that once housed Moby’s.

Like last summer, reservations are available for seats in the restaurant dining room, patio and for large format dinners, which are served on patio picnic tables. Walk-ins for patio and backyard are also available, and walk-in customers can pay using cash.

EMP will open May 25 and the first round of reservations covers seats through June 30. The reservations, which are only available with an American Express Card, EMP’s exclusive partner, go live on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at empsummerhouse.com. A nonrefundable payment of $50 per person is mandatory for all reservations.

The return of EMP for a second season was something of a surprise since the first incarnation was billed as a way for Eleven Madison Park to renovate without losing its meticulously trained kitchen and front-of-house staffs.

Many of those people will not be here this summer. Instead, Humm and Guidara have brought together a staff for the project that includes “a group of chefs and cooks who have worked for our company before, some of whom spent time in the Hamptons with us last summer, as well as new additions to our family, including local hires,” a spokeswoman said via email.

The menu is a mix of highlights from last year (the lobster boil at $125 person; fluke and cucumber ceviche for $24) along with a few new additions that include a large-format fish taco meal for six to eight guests that includes whole grilled fish served with corn tortillas, guacamole and more for $95 per person.

There will be two additional rounds of reservations: On June 1 you can start booking seats through July 31; on July 1 reservations open up till the end of the season in mid-September.

EMP will be open Wednesday to Sunday, closed Monday and Tuesday, except for some holidays, for indoor and outdoor dining.

EMP Summer House, 341 Pantigo Rd., East Hampton; no phone, empsummerhouse.com