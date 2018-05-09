TODAY'S PAPER
Empress Diner closes in East Meadow

Empress Diner, which served countless breakfasts, has closed

Empress Diner, which served countless breakfasts, has closed in East Meadow. Photo Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Empress Diner, which served pancakes in East Meadow since 1955, has closed.

The  Panagatos family, the diner's owner, made the announcement on the eatery's Facebook page.

"We have been honored to serve you and your family over the years -- watching each new generation come and join our family ... But it is time for us to move on. "The Panagatos family added, "We wish you health and happiness for all the years to come ... God bless."

Empress Diner reigned locally offering everything from omelets and oatmeal, pancakes to waffles, sandwiches and burgers, soups and salads, chicken Parmigiana and prime rib.

You could could choose from 21 preparations of oatmeal. The "lumberjack special"  breakfast included a stack of pancakes, two eggs, bacon, ham, and sausage.

Empress Diner was at 2490 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow.

