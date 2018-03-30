Put a little spring in your step, and on your plate. Here are three Italian restaurants where you can celebrate the season of rebirth, of Easter, of brighter days.

Eric’s Italian Bistro in Mineola is a warm, dependable spot. Recommended: grilled octopus, linguine with garlic and olive oil, rigatoni with pesto, steak au poivre, pan-roasted branzino, mussels and clams Posillipo, spicy calamari, pork chops with broccoli rabe and hot cherry peppers, chicken scarpariello. Moderate.

Eric’s Italian Bistro, 70 E. Old Country Rd., Mineola, 516-280-5675, ericsitalianbistro.com

Jonathan’s Ristorante in Huntington stands out with its daily and holiday specials plus the regular a la carte menu. Recommended: seafood risotto, spaghetti alla chitarra with prawns, wild striped bass with salsa verde, rack of lamb, double-cut pork chop with cipollini onions and potatoes, duck breast with tart cherry sauce, seafood fritto misto, bucatini Bolognese, polenta with mushrooms. Moderate to expensive.

Jonathan’s Ristorante, 15 Wall St., Huntington, 631-549-0055, jonathansristorante.com

Primi Italian Steakhouse in West Islip will offer an Easter brunch buffet as well as its full menu. Recommended: rice balls, octopus, Tomahawk rib-eye steak, veal chop Milanese, four-cheese ravioli, lamb osso buco with saffron risotto, rack of lamb, pappardelle with braised lamb ragu, filet mignon with Parmesan asparagus and heirloom carrots, meatballs with tomato sugo and creamy polenta. Expensive.

Primi Italian Steakhouse, 999 Montauk Hwy., West Islip, 631-529-9779, primiitalian.com