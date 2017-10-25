Here’s a new — and welcome — take on Asian fusion: Everest Himalayan Cuisine in Bellmore serves the cooking of Nepal, Tibet and India.
The month-old restaurant takes over the Merrick Road premises occupied most recently by Yummy 88 (and, before that, King of Dragon and China Unicorn).
Partner Tika Dhakal is from Nepal, as is her chef. Since Nepal is sandwiched between Northeastern India and Tibet, its cuisine shares ingredients and techniques with both countries. “We tend to use fewer condiments and less oil than Indians,” Dhakal said. “The traditional food is very healthy.”
Among the Nepali specialties at Everest are lentil daal soup ($3.95), aloo cauli ko takari (potatoes and cauliflower with onion, tomatoes and Himalayan spices, $11.95) and lukshya ko masu (clay-oven lamb, $15.95). Steamed momo dumplings, which originated in Tibet, are filled with either vegetables, chicken or lamb ($9.95 to $11.95).
Everest Himalayan Cuisine is at 2518 Merrick Rd., Bellmore, 516-308-7129, everesthimalayancuisine.com
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.