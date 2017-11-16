Ever since Royal Kabab & Grill closed in 2011, I’ve been keeping my eye on the Huntington Station storefront, hoping that a worthy successor would open in its place. Which is how I recently spied Farmer’s Chicken & Ribs.

Farmer’s, opened in September, specializes in hickory-smoked ribs and “Roastafied” chicken — skinless parts that have been marinated, lightly battered and then fried in a pressurized cooker. Chicken can be had in various formats: as single pieces (from $1.55 for a wing to $4.15 for a breast), as chicken-only orders (from $9.95 for four pieces to $57.95 for 32) and as meals with sides (four pieces with Texas toast and one side is $10.95).

Ribs range from $6.95 for a quarter slab, to $23.95 for a full slab (12 to 13 ribs).

Sides include homemade coleslaw, mashed red-skin potatoes and macaroni and cheese.

Gary Menzies, the principal among a small group of investors, is a Huntington Station native who left the Island to settle in Pennsylvania where he ran an investment advisory company and operated a gentleman’s farm, raising both vegetables and livestock. He recently moved back to the area, and chose the name “Farmer’s” because it conveyed the sense of “fresh, natural simplicity” he intends for his new venture.

Not that he objects to sophistication. To come up with the blend of seasonings for his chicken marinade, he worked with Lior Lev Sercarz, former chef at Daniel Boulud, author of “The Spice Companion” (Clarkson Potter, $40) and owner of the New York spice shop La Boîte.

Menzies came up with his own dry rub for the ribs.

Farmer’s Chicken & Ribs is primarily takeout but has a few tables as well.

135 W. Jericho Tpke., Huntington Station, 631-923-3300, farmerschickenandribs.com