Come meet the chef Edward Villatoro, star of Newsday Feed Me TV Season 3 at Tellers: An American Chophouse in Islip. Show host Pervaiz Shallwani and crew will also be on hand.

Villatoro is an American success story, starting his career in his immigrant parents’ Salvadoran Glen Cove restaurant and working his way up through the kitchens of some of Long Island’s top restaurants. He’ll be there at 8 p.m. Wednesday for a screening of the episode in Newsday’s digital television series, which explores Villatoro’s rise to executive chef at one of Long Island’s leading steakhouses.

Can’t make it? The entire six-episode season is live now. You can find it at newsday.com/feedmetv, or on Newsday’s channels on Apple TV, Roku and YouTube.

To reserve a spot, contact Tellers at 605 Main St., Islip, 631-277-7070, tellerschophouse.com.