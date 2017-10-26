The 91-year-old Flo’s Luncheonette in Blue Point has a new, year-round baby in the family: Flo’s Patchogue opens Thursday on West Main Street with next-gen additions such as tiramisu French toast, brisket tacos and booze-laced milkshakes.

“We kept about 80 percent of that [original] menu, but we have a lot of elevated dishes,” said co-owner Connor Vigliotta, as well as a drinks menu and a kitchen that stays open until 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

The original Flo’s opened in Blue Point in 1926, and the Flo’s empire has since expanded to include a taco shack called Floasis (also on Corey Beach) and a food truck. Flo’s first Patchogue outpost was also on West Main Street from 2014 to 2016, but that location closed a year ago to make way for Blue Point Brewing Co.’s new brewery and tasting room.

Vigliotta and his brother, David, have owned Flo’s since 2000, and for their newest spot have tapped chef Jason Pepper, also the chef for Flight, which occupied the same spot earlier this year until it closed over the summer.

Flo’s has retained elements of Flight’s funky barnlike interior, adding weathered-wood booths and a few other rustic touches, such as nautical rope dividers and a massive Flo’s logo painted onto a brick wall.

Breakfast starts at 8 a.m. daily with multiple iterations of crepes, pancakes, eggs benedicts, French toast, omelets, scrambles and breakfast burritos, priced from $8 to $14. Come lunch and dinner, Flo’s builds on luncheonette classics such as its famous hot dog ($6) and baked clams ($10), with a robust roster of salads, sandwiches and burgers — some of them served on breads from nearby Artisan Kaiser such as a 12-hour brisket with mozzarella and onion straws on a baguette ($12) and a barbecue chicken-topped Cobb salad for $13.

As for the five different $12 alcoholic milkshakes, you can order a Salty Nuts, for example, with peanut butter ice cream infused with Bailey’s and Kahlua in a Nutella-rimmed glass topped with candy, pretzels and whipped cream.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Flo’s is open Sunday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 a.m.

58 W. Main St., Patchogue, 888-356-7864, flosfamous.com