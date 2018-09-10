Award-winning Mexican cookbook author and television host Pati Jinich is one of the cross-cultural experts taking part in the third annual Food Lab Conference on Sept. 14 and 15. The conference, titled “Eat Global . . . Cook Local,” is organized by The Food Lab at Stony Brook Southampton, a think tank and incubator for promoting sustainability in farming and food production.

Jinich, whose show, “Pati’s Mexican Table,” is broadcast on public radio stations and via Amazon Prime, will serve as keynote speaker, along with Colin Ambrose, chef and owner of Estia’s Little Kitchen in Sag Harbor.

The conference kicks off on Friday evening with a cocktail reception at the landmark windmill on the Southampton campus. Saturday panels include “Nourishing Diversity: Our Social, Emotional and Spiritual Relationships with Food,” “Nutrition + Health: Old Ways, New Science” and “Diversity in the Bottle.” Lunch and breakfast are served on Saturday and the conference concludes with a small-plates buffet and wine-beer-spirits tasting featuring dishes from The League of Kitchens, a culinary program in New York City where immigrants teach cooking workshop in their homes.

Tickets for the two-day conference, including all meals, can be purchased at thefoodlab.org for $150.

Just before the conference’s official start, a cooking demonstration will be offered by Nicholas Poulmentis, a champion on the Food Network’s “Chopped” and newly installed executive chef at Oniro Taverna in Woodbury. His “Greek classic, updated” will take place in the Amagansett Food Institute at the Southampton campus from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. The cost for the cooking demonstration is $50; space is limited. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to thefoodlab.org.