More than a dozen vendors will be serving up crispy wontons, falafel, chicken bacon ranch fries and other treats from trucks and tents at the first Westbury Food Truck Festival at NYCB Theatre at Westbury, on Oct. 7 from 3 to 8 p.m.

Tim Crowley, NYCB spokesman, says the festival is geared toward streetwise gourmets who want a taste of the city’s vibrant food truck scene, but closer to home.

“It’s a nice range of everything from gourmet doughnuts to steak and cheese sandwiches,” Crowley says. “We have a place that makes doughnuts with a make-your-own doughnut station,” he adds.

Your $5 admission (no charge for kids 5 and younger), also gives you entry to a wine deck for a taste of the grape and cheese pairings, and an Oktoberfest booth selling bratwurst, schnitzel and beer.

If you’re not the walk-while-you-nosh type, tables and chairs will be set up for outdoor dining, Crowley says.

Get tickets at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000, or by visiting the Westbury box office. Further information is posted at thetheatreatwestbury.com.

So far, participating vendors include:

All American Wontons

Crispy, handmade and in flavors such as Buffalo chicken or bacon mac and cheese.

Dough Me A Flavor

The Wantagh shop’s sinkers range from candied maple bacon to classic jellys.

Two Greeks to Go

Mediterranean street food via Syosset, including gyros, souvlaki and falafel.

Gorilla Food Trucks

Chef Joel Santiago, a student of the French Culinary Institute and now a movie industry chef, whips up chorizo on a pretzel bun with mango slaw.

Jericho Cider Mill

The historic roadside attraction provides sticky sweet autumn treats such as cider doughnuts, candy apples and apple strudel.

Fry Daddy’s Gourmet Fries and Deep Fried Treats

Funnel cakes, fried Oreos and chicken bacon ranch fries.

Mr. Smith’s Seafood and More

Catfish, scallops, shrimp and clams