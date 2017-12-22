Well, you’re on deadline for all your Christmas errands. Here are three satisfying Asian restaurants with good food and the ability to speed things up.

Fortune Wheel in Levittown is one of Long Island’s veteran Chinese spots. Recommended: all dim sum, especially steamed pork buns, deep-fried shrimp balls, and turnip cakes; hot-and-sour soup; kung pao chicken; eggplant with garlic sauce; orange beef; crab with ginger and scallions; lobster Cantonese and with black bean sauce. $$-$$$

Fortune Wheel, 3601 HempsteadTpke., Levittown, 516-579-4700.

The Rolling Spring Roll in Farmingdale and Syosset is just as tasty for takeout as it is for a quick sit-down meal. The Vietnamese eatery started as a food truck. Recommended: all banh mi sandwiches, particularly the classic pork variety; pork spring rolls; vegetarian spring rolls; pho soup with either chicken, beef or vegetables; grilled beef satay; grilled lemongrass chicken. $-$$

The Rolling Spring Roll, 189 Main St., Farmingdale, 516-586-6097; and 228 W. Jericho Tpke., Syosset, 516-677-9090, therollingspringroll.com

Sri Thai in Huntington knows how to raise the BTUs, go mild or cook in a hurry. Recommended: curry puffs with chicken; Thai spring rolls; chicken satay; “naked shrimp” spiced with chili peppers; pad Thai; drunken noodles; red, green, yellow, and Panang curries; fried chicken with ground peanut-tamarind sauce. $$

Sri Thai, 14 New St., Huntington, 631-424-3422, srithaihuntingtonny.com

