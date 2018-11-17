It's estimated that 45 million turkeys will be served nationwide on Thanksgiving Day.

Some will be fresh, and an even more select group will be local.

If you place an order as soon as possible, you may be able to treat your guests to a fresh Long Island turkey. Here are some places where you'll find fresh turkeys in time for the big day. It's best to call ahead at most of the farms to see whether the size turkey you want is available.

Makinajian Poultry Farm in Huntington is a turkey mainstay. "We still have some available and are taking orders," said owner Christina Makinajian. The price is $4.99 per pound. The farm is at 276 Cuba Hill Rd., Huntington, 631-368-9320.

Raleigh's Poultry Farm In Kings Park will have fresh turkeys. They're $4.99 per pound, said owner Maura Raleigh Ruggiero, at 335 Old Indian Head Rd., Kings Park, 631-269-4428, raleighsfarm.com.

Miloski's Poultry Farm in Calverton is selling turkey on a first-come, first-served basis. Miloski's doesn't take orders, but expects to be selling fresh turkeys through Tuesday. The price is $5.10 per pound. Cash only. Miloski's is at 4418 Middle Country Rd., Calverton, 631-727-0239, miloskispoultryfarm.