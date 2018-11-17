TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Afternoon
54° Good Afternoon
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Where to buy a fresh Thanksgiving turkey on Long Island

Turkeys at Miloski's Poultry Farm in Calverton.

Turkeys at Miloski's Poultry Farm in Calverton.   Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print

It's estimated that 45 million turkeys will be served nationwide on Thanksgiving Day.

Some will be fresh, and an even more select group will be local. 

If you place an order as soon as possible, you may be able to treat your guests to a fresh Long Island turkey. Here are some places where you'll find fresh turkeys in time for the big day. It's best to call ahead at most of the farms to see whether the size turkey you want is available.

Makinajian Poultry Farm in Huntington is a turkey mainstay. "We still have some available and are taking orders," said owner Christina Makinajian. The price is $4.99 per pound. The farm is at 276 Cuba Hill Rd., Huntington, 631-368-9320.

Raleigh's Poultry Farm In Kings Park will have fresh turkeys. They're $4.99 per pound, said owner Maura Raleigh Ruggiero, at 335 Old Indian Head Rd., Kings Park, 631-269-4428, raleighsfarm.com.

Miloski's Poultry Farm in Calverton is selling turkey on a first-come, first-served basis. Miloski's doesn't take orders, but expects to be selling fresh turkeys through Tuesday. The price is $5.10 per pound. Cash only. Miloski's is at 4418 Middle Country Rd., Calverton, 631-727-0239, miloskispoultryfarm.

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

Latest reviews

Savory "Sunday sauce" includes braciola, meatball and sausage LI spot carefully balances Italian, steak-and-chop house cuisines
Tonkotsu pork ramen at Stirling Sake in Greenport. LI eatery stands out with creative Japanese menu
Grilled red snapper for two is one of New Greek restaurant aces whole grilled fish
Taiwanese steamed pork buns are finished with cilantro LI Chinese eatery offers authentic, vivid tastes
Paccheri alla piselli, with peas, pancetta and shiitakes, Offspring of Little Italy eatery combines favorite LI cuisines
Achar gosht is a goat or lamb cooked Family-run eatery offers homestyle approach to Indian cuisine