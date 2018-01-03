TODAY'S PAPER
FYHRE Hibachi opens in Carle Place

The lobster mango salad at FYHRE Hibachi in

The lobster mango salad at FYHRE Hibachi in Carle Place. Photo Credit: Tom Chen

By Pervaiz Shallwani pervaiz.shallwani@newsday.com
The team behind an expanding army of splashy Asian fusion spots across Long Island struck again last week in Carle Place, launching a 210-seat restaurant and lounge in the large space that once housed Sugar Dining Den & Social Club.

FYHRE Hibachi is the latest and largest space yet from the owners of Fhoo Sushi Asian Bistro in Rockville Center, Lumix Hibachi and Sushi Lounge in Lynbrook as well as Xaga Sushi Asian Fusion in Hewlett and Merrick.

The old club went through an 18-month renovation to create a 6,200 square-foot space that seats 210 people in rooms that include 12 hibachi tables, a modest lounge and a private dining area. The menu is pan-Japanese with options that also include sushi, noodle soups and teriyaki.

The restaurant is open Monday to Friday for lunch from noon to 3 p.m. and Monday to Thursday for dinner from 4:40 to 10 p.m. and Friday from 4:40 to 11 p.m.

FYHRE Hibachi, 246 Voice Rd. Carle Placep; 516-506-7571, fyhrehibachi.com

